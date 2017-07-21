TABLE-Investec, BNY Mellon lead EM fund rankings in H1 2017-Lipper

July 21 (Reuters) - Below are the tables for the best and worst performing actively-managed emerging market equity and bond funds in the first half of 2017, based on data from Lipper Global, a Thomson Reuters company. The returns are measured in the fund's local currency. The tables only include funds available for sale in Britain and exclude those with less than $50 million under management. For a story on fund performance in the first half of 2017 and how the top performing managers are positioning for the second half: Top 5 EM Equity Funds in H1 2017 FUND NAME H1 (%) 1. Investec GSF All China Equity USD 35.48 2. Neuberger Berman China Equity USD 32.17 3. Schroder ISF Hong Kong Equity 29.04 4. Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio USD 28.5 5. Standard Life Investments GS India 28.18 Equity Midcap Opportunities USD Bottom 5 EM Equity Funds in H1 2017 FUND NAME H1 (%) 1. PARVEST Equity Russia Classic Cap EUR -14.50 2. SEB Russia Fund EUR -12.14 3. Pictet Russian Equities USD -9.91 4. UBS (Lux) Equity SICAV - Russia (USD) -8.57 5. Neptune Russia & Greater Russia GBP -7.87 Top 5 EM Bond Funds in H1 2017 FUND NAME H1 (%) 1. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Debt Local 11.03 Currency USD 2=. Russell Investments Emerging Market 10.68 Debt Local Currency USD 2=. Vontobel Fund Emerging Markets Debt 10.68 (USD) 4. Legg Mason WA EM Local Currency Debt 10.62 Premier USD 5. Investec GSF Emerging Markets LC Debt 10.58 USD Bottom 5 EM Bond Funds in H1 2017 FUND NAME H1 (%) 1. Edmond de Rothschild Fund-Emerging 0.25 Bonds EUR 2. Standard Life Investments Emerging 0.38 Market Debt Retail 3. BlackRock Emerging Markets Flexible 0.43 Dynamic Bond USD 4. BL Bond Emerging Markets Euro 0.46 5. Threadneedle Emerging Market Bond 0.68 Retail GBP SOURCE: Lipper, owned by Thomson Reuters, is a fund research and analysis organisation providing independent insight on investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund expenses. (Reporting by Claire Milhench)