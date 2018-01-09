FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Investec, Vontobel lead emerging market fund pack in 2017 - Lipper
January 9, 2018 / 2:33 PM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Investec, Vontobel lead emerging market fund pack in 2017 - Lipper

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Below are the tables for the best
and worst performing actively managed emerging market equity and
bond funds in 2017, based on data from Lipper Global, a Thomson
Reuters company. The returns are measured in the fund's local
currency.
    The tables only include funds available for sale in Britain
and exclude those with less than $50 million under management.
    For a story on fund performance in 2017 and how the top
performing managers are positioning for 2018, see:             
    
    Top 5 EM Equity Funds in 2017
 FUND NAME                                      1 YR (%)
 1. Investec GSF All China Equity USD           70.65
 2. Neuberger Berman China Equity USD           65.10
 3. EI Sturdza Strategic China Panda Fund USD   62.99
 4. Invesco PRC Equity A Annual Dist USD        61
 5. UBS (Lux) - China Opportunity USD           59.37
 
    Bottom 5 EM Equity Funds in 2017   
 FUND NAME                                      1 YR (%)
 1. PARVEST Equity Russia Classic Cap           -4.87
 2. SEB Russia Fund (EUR)                       -1.92
 3. JPM Emerging Europe Equity EUR              0.83
 4. Ashmore SICAV Middle East Equity USD        0.96
 5. Pictet Russian Equities USD                 3.05
    
    Top 5 EM Bond Funds in 2017
 FUND NAME                                      1 YR (%)
 1. Vontobel Fund Emerging Markets Debt (USD)   16.32
 2. Ashmore SICAV Emerging Markets LC Bond USD  15.83
 3. Investec GSF Emerging Markets LC Debt USD   15.63
 4. Deutsche Invest I China Bonds USD LC        15.62
 5. Investec GSF Emerging Markets LC Dynamic    15.54
 Debt USD                                       
   
    Bottom 5 EM Bond Funds in 2017
 FUND NAME                                      1 YR (%)
 1. Threadneedle Emerging Market Bond           -0.26
 2. Gramercy Total Return Allocator EM Debt     -0.05
 GBP                                            
 3. Standard Life Investment Emerging Market    0.51
 Debt                                           
 4. BL Bond Emerging Markets Euro B Cap         0.83
 5. Lazard EM Debt Unrestricted Blend GBP       2.74
 
    SOURCE: Lipper, owned by Thomson Reuters, is a fund research
and analysis organisation providing independent insight on
investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge
funds, fund fees and fund expenses.

 (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

