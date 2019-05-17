China-U.S. trade war sparks biggest pullout from China stocks since 2015 - IIF

LONDON (Reuters) - Trade war fears have prompted investors to pull the most money out of Chinese equities this week since 2015 and the second most since 2010, global capital tracker the Institute of International Finance estimated on Friday.

The IIF said: “This week, we see the largest weekly equity outflows in China since 2015 ($2.76 billion). Last week totalled $2.56 billion in outflows, placing the total for the past two weeks at $5.32 billion.”

It added that the last two weeks had seen $13.65 billion pulled from emerging markets stocks overall.