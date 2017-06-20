EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies, stocks fall on lower commodity prices

SAO PAULO, June 20 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks dropped on Tuesday as falling prices of commodities from crude oil to iron ore curbed demand for assets from exporters of basic products. News of increased supply by several key oil producers hammered crude futures to a seven-month low, extending a trend that has undermined attempts by OPEC and others to support prices by cutting output. Currencies of oil exporters led the declines in Latin American foreign exchange markets, with the Colombian peso slipping 2.2 percent to its weakest in a year. The Mexican peso was down 0.9 percent. Shares of oil companies tumbled, weighing on stock markets in the region. Losses in shares of Brazilian state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA subtracted the most points from Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, while shares of Colombia's Ecopetrol dropped nearly 3 percent. Brazilian miner Vale SA also fell as concerns over Chinese demand for steel and global oversupply dragged iron ore futures lower. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1535 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1008.15 -0.47 17.47 MSCI LatAm 2509.16 -1.31 8.62 Brazil Bovespa 61560.23 -0.73 2.21 Mexico IPC 48991.98 -0.36 7.34 Chile IPSA 4808.32 -0.33 15.82 Chile IGPA 24080.94 -0.31 16.14 Argentina MerVal 21657.19 1.71 28.01 Colombia IGBC 10871.30 -0.3 7.34 Venezuela IBC 118237.12 -0.56 272.93 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3122 -0.84 -1.90 Mexico peso 18.1250 -0.91 14.45 Chile peso 665.2 -0.56 0.83 Colombia peso 3041.41 -2.17 -1.31 Peru sol 3.276 -0.31 4.21 Argentina peso (interbank) 16.1350 -0.53 -1.61 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.59 -0.36 1.39 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)