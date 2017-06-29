FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real gains after Senate leader quits
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 12:10 AM / a month ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real gains after Senate leader quits

4 Min Read

 (Recasts with real gains)
    June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's real firmed sharply on
Wednesday after the resignation of a Senate leader and harsh
critic of President Michel Temer was seen as boosting the
chances that Brazilian lawmakers will approve a labor overhaul.
    A growing corruption scandal has fueled bets about delays to
the implementation of planned reforms to Brazil's pension system
and labor laws, which investors say are necessary to help end
the country's worst recession ever.
    The real gained 1 percent after news that Senator
Renan Calheiros had quit. He had led the ruling party in the
Senate, but said he could not back the labor reform bill from a
president in the middle of a corruption scandal. 
    The labor revamp is expected to pass a vote in a
congressional committee on Thursday, paving the way final vote
in the Senate next week.
    The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose
nearly 0.6 percent.
    Mexican stocks and the peso firmed, tracking gains on Wall
Street, where financial and technology stocks led a broad market
rebound. 
    The Mexican peso firmed 0.8 percent to 17.87 per
dollar. The peso broke past the psychological barrier of 18 per
greenback earlier this month and it hit a more than 13-month
high on Monday. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1630 GMT:
    
    
 Stock indexes                            daily   YTD %
                                              %  change
                               Latest    change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets          1012.10   -0.45   17.38
                                                 
 MSCI LatAm                     2528.69     0.6    8.03
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa                62017.97    0.56    2.97
 Mexico IPC                    49340.11    0.51    8.10
 Chile IPSA                     4747.23   -0.26   14.35
                                                 
 Chile IGPA                    23784.70   -0.23   14.71
 Argentina MerVal              21394.31    0.78   26.46
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC                 10763.47    0.94    6.27
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC                 122199.9   -0.18  285.43
                                      5          
                                                       
 Currencies                               daily   YTD %
                                              %  change
                                         change  
                                 Latest          
 Brazil real                     3.2804    1.05   -1.05
                                                 
 Mexico peso                    17.8465    0.80   16.24
                                                 
 Chile peso                       663.1    0.08    1.15
                                                 
 Colombia peso                 31014.85    0.34   -0.44
 Peru sol                         3.246    0.31    5.12
                                                 
 Argentina peso (interbank)     16.4350   -0.21   -3.41
                                                 
 Argentina peso (parallel)        16.62    0.60    1.20
                                                 
 
 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Tom Brown)

