EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets extend gains after Lula found guilty of corruption

(Adds closing prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's stocks and currency further strengthened on Wednesday after former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was convicted of corruption charges, which reduced trader fears that he could return to office next year and challenge the pro-business agenda of incumbent President Michel Temer. Lula, who was sentenced to 9-1/2 years in prison, would be barred from office if his guilty verdict is upheld by an appeals court, which is expected to take at least eight months to rule. Many traders worry that Lula, a leftist who has consistently led voting polls for the 2018 presidential elections, could overturn Temer's efforts to curb public debt growth and implement sweeping structural reforms. "This makes traders hopeful that the government's market-friendly platform may extend beyond 2018," Renascença brokerage trader Thiago Castro said. "Still, there's a long way to go before we see a ruling by the appeals court." The Brazilian real gained as much as 1.5 percent to its strongest since May 17, when news of a corruption scandal threatening to derail Temer's agenda drove the currency sharply lower. The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose to a session high, supported by a rally in shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA. Brazilian markets traded higher throughout the day after an overhaul of the country's labor laws won Senate approval by a wider margin than expected, suggesting lawmaker support for Temer's reform agenda remained strong despite the corruption scandal. Many investors see the overhaul, part of a package of structural reforms that also includes measures to streamline the country's bloated pension system, as crucial to Brazil's long-term growth. Other Latin American markets advanced after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated that the U.S. central bank may raise interest rates less than traders had expected. Yellen said in testimony to the U.S. Congress that rates "would not have to rise all that much further" to reach what the Fed considers a neutral rate. A slower pace of hikes and lower rates would increase the allure of high-yielding emerging market assets. The Mexican peso surged to a more than one-year high, bolstered by growing confidence that U.S. President Donald Trump will not pull out of NAFTA, as well as a major oil discovery. Expectations that Trump will not shred the North American Free Trade Agreement have fed demand for the Mexican peso and helped make it the top-performing emerging-markets currency this year, with a 17 percent gain. On Wednesday it was 3 percent stronger than just before Trump won the election. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 20:47 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,029.90 +1.15 +19.44 MSCI LatAm 2,661.33 +1.78 +13.70 Brazil Bovespa 64,835.55 +1.57 +7.65 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 50,809.77 +0.59 +11.32 Chile IPSA 4,956.95 +1.27 +19.40 Chile IGPA 24,734.33 +1.12 +19.29 Argentina MerVal 22,262.64 +0.61 +31.59 Colombia IGBC 11,121.66 +1.16 +9.81 Venezuela IBC 124,511.78 -1.10 +292.72 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.210 -0.11 +1.21 Mexico peso 17.788 0.68 +16.62 Chile peso 662.850 +0.55 +1.18 Colombia peso 3,048.150 +0.86 -1.53 Peru sol 3.251 +0.15 +5.01 Argentina peso (interbank) 16.945 +0.37 -6.31 Argentina peso (parallel) 17.450 -0.17 -3.61 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Steve Orlofsky)