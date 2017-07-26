EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican stocks dip while peso gains after Fed decision

(Updates prices, recasts with Mexico) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Mexican stock exchange edged lower on Wednesday for the first time in five sessions while the country's peso currency extended gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged. The Fed kept its benchmark lending rate in a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent, which was expected. Mexico's benchmark S&P/BMV IPC stock exchange fell 0.22 percent to 51,600.26 points, dragged down by shares of leading cement maker Cemex, following publication of the company's mixed second-quarter results. The peso firmed 0.99 percent to trade at 17.5905 pesos per U.S. dollar. "The Federal Reserve's decision points to the fact that it is a little more worried about inflation and that this could have implications for the normalization and rate hike plan," said Juan Carlos Alderete, an analyst at Banorte-Ixe. Brazil's central bank cut interest rates below 10 percent for the first time in nearly four years on Wednesday, keeping a fast pace of monetary easing. The bank's nine-member monetary policy committee, known as Copom, cut its benchmark Selic rate BRCBMP=ECI by 100 basis points for the third straight time to 9.25 percent. Most major Latin American currencies edged higher on Wednesday as investors stuck to bets the Federal Reserve would stand pat on interest rates. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 1.00 percent as traders feared the government could cut its fiscal target this year as a slower-than-expected economic recovery curbed fiscal revenues. Those concerns gained further impetus after a judge suspended a large fuel tax increase announced last week, taking away one option for covering the country's budget gap. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 22:01 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,062.29 +0.06 +23.20 MSCI LatAm 2,725.25 -0.60 +16.43 Brazil Bovespa 65,010.57 -1.00 +7.94 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 51,600.26 -0.22 +13.05 Chile IPSA 5,042.09 +0.17 +21.46 Chile IGPA 25,190.39 +0.19 +21.49 Argentina MerVal 21,202.91 -0.19 +25.33 Colombia IGBC 10,913.87 -0.25 +7.76 Venezuela IBC 134,583.50 +0.00 +324.48 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.138 +0.13 +3.53 Mexico peso 17.590 +0.99 +17.93 Chile peso 644.000 +0.00 +4.15 Colombia peso 3,013.880 +0.00 -0.41 Peru sol 3.245 +0.00 +5.21 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.500 +0.00 -9.29 Argentina peso (parallel) 18.220 -0.44 -7.68 (Additional reporting by Skeky Espejo; Editing by Tom Brown)