Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso traded slightly weaker against the dollar on Tuesday after a major 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit the state of Puebla in southern Mexico.

At 2:53 p.m. EDT (1853 GMT), the Mexican currency traded at 17.761 pesos per U.S. dollar, down just 0.01 percent on the day, after hitting 17.778 pesos shortly after the news of the quake. (Reporting by Richard Leong)