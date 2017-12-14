FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency touches 7-month low as pension vote delayed
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
Technology
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 14, 2017 / 5:40 PM / in a day

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency touches 7-month low as pension vote delayed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real on Thursday
hit a fresh seven-month low after the lower house of Congress
delayed to February a vote on a key bill to cut social security
benefits.
    President Michel Temer had said he hoped for a vote by
Tuesday, but he has struggled to rally lawmaker support for the
unpopular pension cuts, which many investors consider essential
to reining in Brazil's surging public debt.
    Lower House Speaker Rodrigo Maia said the vote will now be
held on Feb. 19.
    Traders saw the move as reducing the likelihood of passing
the unpopular bill, as it puts the vote closer to October's
presidential and parliamentary elections.
    The Brazilian real weakened as much as 0.9 percent to
3.3464 per dollar, the weakest since May. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.8
percent, dragged down by blue-chip shares, such as miner Vale SA
, oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA and
lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA.
    Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA also
fell as traders feared putting off the pension reform vote could
delay the process of privatizing the state-controlled power
utility.
    In Chile, the peso led currency gains in Latin
America, closing at a two-week high as rising prices for copper
supported further profit-taking after the peso touched a
five-month low earlier this week.
    Mexico's peso, however, slipped 0.5 percent as
traders remained cautious ahead of a central bank interest rate
decision later on the day.
    Analysts narrowly expect Mexico's central bank to raise its
benchmark interest rate on Thursday to counter a recent uptick
in inflation and match a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1720 GMT:
 Stock indexes                  Latest     Daily   YTD pct
                                            pct    change
                                          change   
 MSCI Emerging Markets          1,120.20     0.12    29.75
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                     2,700.53    -1.16    16.73
 Brazil Bovespa                72,312.15    -0.83    20.07
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC            48,444.95     0.35     6.14
 Chile IPSA                     5,114.00    -0.41    23.19
 Chile IGPA                    25,671.92    -0.42    23.81
 Argentina MerVal              27,354.78     1.18    61.69
 Colombia IGBC                 11,050.36    -0.43     9.11
 Venezuela IBC                  1,265.50     0.63   -96.01
                                                          
 Currencies                     Latest     Daily   YTD pct
                                            pct    change
                                          change   
 Brazil real                      3.3425    -0.83    -2.79
 Mexico peso                     19.1035    -0.51     8.59
 Chile peso                        638.3     1.17     5.08
 Colombia peso                   2,995.8     0.45     0.19
 Peru sol                           3.24    -0.22     5.37
 Argentina peso (interbank)      17.4000    -0.46    -8.76
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)         17.91     0.11    -6.09
                                                   
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.