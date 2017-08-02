EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks, currency up on rising reform hopes

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's stocks and currency rose on Wednesday after lawmakers hinted they would clear President Michel Temer from corruption charges, suggesting resilient support for his reform platform. Members of Brazil's lower house of Congress voted to end discussions on a motion that would send Temer to the country's top court for trial with an overwhelming 292-vote majority and only 20 votes against. The vote was seen as a strong show of lawmaker support for Temer, whose agenda of structural reforms, including a key revamp of Brazil's pension system, is seen as critical to boosting long-term growth. A final vote on the matter is expected later on Wednesday. "Markets had already priced that Temer would be cleared, but it looks like it's going to be fast and support for him will be strong. That is good news for reforms," BGC Liquidez trader Francisco Carvalho said. However, traders said there may be more turbulence to come as the prosecutor-general's office is expected to file additional charges against Temer in coming months. The Brazilian real firmed 0.2 percent in early afternoon trading after slipping as much as 0.4 percent earlier in the day. The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.9 percent, surpassing the 67,000 threshold for the first time since mid-May. Shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA added the most points to the index. Other Latin American currencies also strengthened as doubts grew over a potential U.S. interest rate increase later this year following weaker-than-expected jobs data. The Mexican peso firmed 0.3 percent, while the Colombian peso was up 0.2 percent. U.S. private employers added 178,000 jobs in July, below economists' expectations, the latest in a batch of mixed reports that have made traders skeptical about the Federal Reserve's rate-hike plans. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said he is opposed to further U.S. rate increases by the central bank and warned that more hikes could hinder achievement of the Fed's 2 percent domestic inflation goal, Market News International reported on Wednesday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1630 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1069.99 0.09 23.98 MSCI LatAm 2789.36 0.29 18.82 Brazil Bovespa 67111.68 0.9 11.43 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 51236.36 0.08 12.25 Chile IPSA 5082.60 0.1 22.43 Chile IGPA 25381.28 0.09 22.41 Argentina MerVal 21687.06 0.77 28.19 Colombia IGBC 10942.48 0.01 8.04 Venezuela IBC 146877.84 3.77 363.26 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1190 0.18 4.17 Mexico peso 17.8340 0.29 16.32 Chile peso 651.82 0.26 2.90 Colombia peso 2961.22 0.10 1.36 Peru sol 3.241 -0.03 5.34 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.5400 0.26 -9.49 Argentina peso (parallel) 18.12 -0.17 -7.17 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)