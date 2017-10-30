EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian markets down on lingering political concerns

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real weakened on Monday as investors fretted over President Michel Temer's ability to pass belt-tightening measures. Concerns over his platform of structural reforms, seen as key to curb growth of public debt and boost long-term economic growth, had driven the biggest weekly decline in the Brazilian currency since mid-May. Lawmakers cleared Temer of corruption charges last week, but a smaller show of support than a similar vote earlier this year cast doubt over his plans to streamline the social security system. "I'm still pessimistic over the approval of a pension reform. With economic data improving, politicians may as well delay such decisions in order not to lose voter support," Wagner Investimentos director José Faria Júnior said. The Brazilian real slipped 0.6 percent, leading losses in the region. The Mexican peso slipped 0.2 percent, while the Chilean peso was down 0.5 percent following a local holiday on Friday. Traders avoided making risky bets ahead of the nomination of the next Federal Reserve chair later this week, which should provide further guidance on the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes in coming months. Higher U.S. rates could dampen demand for high-yielding assets, reducing the value of emerging market currencies. Political concerns pushed Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index 1 percent lower. It was also weighed down by a batch of mixed corporate results including steelmakers Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA and Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, drugmaker Hypermarcas SA and home furnishings producer Duratex SA. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1116.16 0.54 28.76 MSCI LatAm 2836.78 -0.52 21.83 Brazil Bovespa 75188.71 -1.04 24.84 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 49068.68 -0.29 7.51 Chile IPSA 5558.79 0.77 33.90 Chile IGPA 27858.05 0.72 34.36 Argentina MerVal 27420.79 -0.21 62.08 Colombia IGBC 10681.50 -0.74 5.46 Venezuela IBC 709.15 0.03 -97.76 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2640 -0.64 -0.45 Mexico peso 19.1630 -0.22 8.25 Chile peso 636.7 -0.46 5.34 Colombia peso 3003.56 0.21 -0.07 Peru sol 3.25 -0.12 5.05 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.6150 0.06 -9.88 Argentina peso (parallel) 18.09 0.17 -7.02 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)