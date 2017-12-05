EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's Bovespa jumps as legislators organize behind pension bill

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index led gains among Latin American equities markets on Tuesday, as the governing coalition appeared closer to gaining the votes needed to pass a pension reform. The reform, seen as important to shoring up Brazil's fiscal health, has been by far the dominant factor in the Bovespa's performance for weeks. Late on Monday, Rodrigo Maia, the speaker of Brazil's lower house, told journalists that President Michel Temer was still far from assembling the coalition needed to pass the reform, but potential supporters were now far more organized than last week. Earlier on Tuesday, congressmen in Temer's Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB) decided to ask the party leadership to formalize support for the measure, a source told Reuters. Other parties, in particular the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), are expected to decide on a similar step soon. "This is a day-to-day game and the position of the PSDB will force other parties from the base to decide on formal support," analysts at Lerosa Investimentos wrote in a note to clients. Brazil's Bovespa index had shot up 0.82 percent by midday, while the nation's real currency jumped 0.42 percent. As with a number of recent sessions, Chile's benchmark IPSA index was the big loser as markets brace for a Dec. 17 second-round presidential vote, in which investor favorite Sebastian Pinera will square off against center-left Alejandro Guillier. Late on Monday, hard-left Beatriz Sanchez, who came in third in the first round vote, formally endorsed Guillier, as the country's left shows more unity than political analysts initially anticipated. The IPSA had fallen 0.61 percent in midday trading, while the nation's peso currency dropped 0.71 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1442 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1117,82 -0,37 30,12 MSCI LatAm 2765,92 0,55 17,52 Brazil Bovespa 73689,61 0,82 22,35 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 47259,06 0,21 3,54 Chile IPSA 4983,83 -0,61 20,05 Chile IGPA 25087,94 -0,58 21,00 Argentina MerVal 26885,95 0,19 58,92 Colombia IGBC 10806,08 -0,03 6,69 Venezuela IBC 1358,80 -3,61 -95,71 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3,2327 0,42 0,51 Mexico peso 18,7250 -0,59 10,78 Chile peso 652,35 -0,71 2,81 Colombia peso 3000,2 -0,41 0,04 Peru sol 3,235 -0,06 5,53 Argentina peso (interbank) 17,3700 -0,06 -8,61 Argentina peso (parallel) 18,04 0,17 -6,76 (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Andrew Hay)