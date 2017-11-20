FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Chile stocks drop 4 pct after first-round vote
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
White House asks Supreme Court to allow full travel ban
U.S.
White House asks Supreme Court to allow full travel ban
Amsterdam, Paris win post-Brexit EU agencies in lucky dip
Brexit
Amsterdam, Paris win post-Brexit EU agencies in lucky dip
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 20, 2017 / 3:20 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Chile stocks drop 4 pct after first-round vote

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chile's peso currency and benchmark IPSA
stock index fell on Monday after market-friendly presidential
candidate Sebastian Pinera garnered less support than expected
in the country's first round presidential election. 
    Chileans voted for a successor to outgoing center-left
President Michelle Bachelet on Sunday. While billionaire former
President Pinera will move on to a Dec. 17 runoff against
center-left candidate Alejandro Guillier, the race is now seen
as tighter than previously forecast.
     The IPSA stock index was down 4 percent at 5165.28
points as of 12:00 local time (1500 GMT), on track for its
sharpest single-session fall since 2011. While the index hit its
lowest level since September, it is still up 24 percent this
year on rising copper prices and expectations Pinera will win.
    The peso suffered its sharpest depreciation against
the dollar since 2013, slipping 1.97 percent to 637.90 per
dollar.
    Pinera's underperformance led to expectations of a tight
second round, particularly if turnout is high, though Guillier
must unite a fractured center-left in order to win. 
    Both candidates would keep in place the top copper
exporter's longstanding free-market model, though Pinera has
promised investor-friendly policies to turbocharge growth.

    Mexico's stock market as well as stock and currency markets
in Brazil and Argentina were closed on Monday due to national
holidays.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT.
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets           1137,75      0,11     31,95
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2766,76     -0,32     18,20
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      5165,28     -4.00     24,43
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     26101,68      3,83     25,89
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  10792,55     -0.23      6,80
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Mexico peso                      19,022     -0,48      8,30
                                                    
 Chile peso                       637,90     -1,97      4,89
                                                    
 Colombia peso                   3013,26     -0,53     -0,39
 Peru sol                          3,244      -.01      3,31
                                                    
 
    

 (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.