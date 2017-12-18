EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean markets rally as Pinera wins presidency

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Chilean stocks and currency soared on Monday after conservative Sebastian Pinera won the country's presidential election by a wider-than-forecast margin, fueling expectations of further business-friendly policies. An investor favorite in the $250 billion economy, Pinera's proposals are seen as pro-mining in the world's top copper producer. He has pledged support and stable funding for state-run miner Codelco, and has promised to slash red tape that had bogged down projects under outgoing President Michelle Bachelet. Chile's benchmark IPSA stock index jumped 6.9 percent in Monday trading. "Pinera's campaign agenda focused on investment and growth, and we believe the administration will articulate policies with that aim, which should help to consolidate the upbeat business and consumer expectations," JPMorgan economists wrote in a report. "That said, Pinera's administration will need ... political savvy to negotiate laws in a fragmented Congress." The Chilean peso strengthened 2.38 percent against the dollar, its biggest one-day advance in a year and a half, leading gains in the region. Other currencies were range-bound amid doubts whether a proposed U.S. tax cut would have a major impact on economic growth, after the bill moved closer to passing. Uncertainty over whether the tax bill would indeed be pushed through, as well as questions over its pro-growth effects, have cast doubt on the outlook for inflationary pressures in the United States, which has boosted expectations of higher interest rates. Higher U.S. rates could dampen demand for high-yielding assets, such as currencies from emerging markets. Amid global weakness in the dollar, Mexico's IPC stock index rose 1.25 percent, although analysts noted that investors were cautious given uncertainty about how a U.S. tax overhaul could affect Mexico. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2108 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1129.53 0.99 29.72 MSCI LatAm 2777.86 2.31 16 Brazil Bovespa 73115.45 0.7 21.40 Mexico IPC 48681.64 1.25 6.66 Chile IPSA 5595.65 6.9 34.79 Chile IGPA 28060.93 6.96 35.34 Argentina MerVal 27137.32 0.43 60.41 Colombia IGBC 11099.57 0.8 9.59 Venezuela IBC 1291.05 -1.47 -95.93 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2912 0.33 -1.43 Mexico peso 19.0830 0.12 8.71 Chile peso 621.2 2.38 7.97 Colombia peso 2977.2 0.56 0.82 Peru sol 3.28 0.27 4.09 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.5650 -0.28 -9.62 Argentina peso (parallel) 18.2 -0.60 -7.58 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Frances Kerry and Peter Cooney)