EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean stocks up on earnings, Latam FX rebounds
November 7, 2017 / 12:52 AM / a day ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean stocks up on earnings, Latam FX rebounds

    SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chilean stocks rose on Monday,
lifted by strong earnings reports, while Latin American
currencies rebounded from the previous week's sell-off as rising
commodities prices drove investors to hunt for bargains.
    Brazil's real gained nearly 1.5 percent while
Mexico's peso firmed about 0.9 percent after suffering
hefty losses on Friday. Colombian markets were closed due to a
local holiday.
    A jump in commodity prices helped fuel demand for currencies
from exporters of basic materials, such as Mexico and Brazil.
    Crude prices hit their highest since July 2015 on Monday as
Saudi Arabia's crown prince cemented his power over the weekend
with an anti-corruption crackdown.
    The dollar also lost ground broadly as uncertainties related
to proposed U.S. tax revisions and the future composition of the
Federal Open Market Committee discouraged traders from bidding
the greenback higher.
    Shares in Chilean miner CAP rose more than 5
percent after earnings more than doubled in the third quarter,
helped by higher iron prices. 
    Forestry group CMPC added 3.32 percent after its
earnings also doubled during the third quarter as wood pulp
prices rose.    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0015 GMT:
   
 Stock indexes                            daily %    YTD %
                                 Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets           1133.53     0.65    30.61
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                      2829.25     2.04    18.46
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa                 74310.79     0.53    23.38
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                     48979.58     0.92     7.31
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                      5527.56     0.76    33.15
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                     27773.58      0.7    33.95
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal               27978.33     0.12    65.38
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                  10574.24   Closed     4.41
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC                    709.37    -0.55   -97.76
                                                   
                                                          
 Currencies                               daily %    YTD %
                                           change   change
                                  Latest           
 Brazil real                      3.2580     1.48    -0.27
                                                   
 Mexico peso                     19.0365     0.92     8.97
                                                   
 Chile peso                        632.1     0.35     6.11
                                                   
 Colombia peso                   3036.16   Closed    -1.14
 Peru sol                          3.238     0.15     5.44
                                                   
 Argentina peso (interbank)      17.6350    -0.54    -9.98
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)         17.96     0.39    -6.35
                                                   
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Michael O'Boyle in Mexico
City; Editing by Tom Brown)

