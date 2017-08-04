FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies dip on U.S. jobs data, Brazil stocks up
August 4, 2017 / 8:53 PM / in 2 months

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies dip on U.S. jobs data, Brazil stocks up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Updates prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell
on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs figures bolstered
the case for a third U.S. interest rate hike this year, spurring
demand for dollars, while Brazilian stocks rose. 
    U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 209,000 jobs last month,
above analyst expectations, while June's report was revised to
show a bigger gain. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3 percent
after gaining 0.2 percent in June.
    The positive numbers followed mixed U.S. economic figures
that had cast doubt over the likelihood the Federal Reserve
would raise rates once more this year and three times next year.
Higher U.S. rates could drain capital from emerging markets.
    The job and average hourly earnings numbers could clear the
way for the Fed to announce a plan to start shrinking its $4.5
trillion bond portfolio in September.
    Still, some traders refrained from making big bets on U.S.
monetary policy in the absence of clear signs of accelerating
inflation.
    "Despite the jobs growth, the fall in the unemployment and
underemployment rates, wage pressure is modest at best,"
analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman wrote in a note.
    Currencies from Brazil, Mexico and Chile
 slipped between 0.1 percent and nearly 0.4 percent. The
Colombian peso led losses as traders edged toward the
safety of the U.S. dollar ahead of a national holiday on Monday.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index edged up,
helped by a 4 percent gain in petrochemical firm Braskem SA
 after newspapers reported its controlling
shareholders were considering moving to a U.S. headquarters.

    Shares of loyalty program Smiles SA rose more
than 2 percent after the company reported a 18.3 percent
increase in second-quarter net profit. Meanwhile, shares of
meatpacker BRF SA fell over 2 percent as traders
booked profits after three days of gains.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1955 GMT:
 Stock                             Latest     daily %  YTD %
   indexes                                    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets             1066.99    0.27     23.4
 MSCI LatAm                        2779.77    0        18.76
 Brazil Bovespa                    66935.03   0.24     11.14
 Mexico IPC                        51327.99   0.07     12.46
 Chile IPSA                        5103.06    0.56     22.92
 Chile IGPA                        25465.86   0.52     22.82
 Argentina MerVal                  21717.06   -0.29    28.37
 Colombia IGBC                     10937.14   0.01     7.99
 Venezuela IBC                     176451.95  12.11    456.54
                                                       
 Currencies                        Latest     daily %  YTD %
                                              change   change
 Brazil real                       3.1237     -0.35    4.02
 Mexico peso                       17.8700    -0.14    16.08
 Chile peso                        650.6      -0.37    3.09
 Colombia peso                     2986       -1.07    0.52
 Peru sol                          3.245      -0.18    5.21
 Argentina peso (interbank)        17.6700    0.00     -10.16
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)         18.1       0.44     -7.07
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Tom Brown and Lisa
Shumaker)

