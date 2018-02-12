EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies firm after last week's sharp fall

MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed on Monday as markets stabilized following last week's extreme volatility and steep losses. Appetite for risk-taking crept back into currency markets, helping higher-yielding emerging market currencies including the Colombian peso, which was up by more than 1 percent after shedding more than 3 percent last week. "Investors see opportunities in some assets including (emerging market) currencies at current prices after the massive selloff last week," said FX strategist Juan Carlos Alderete of Banorte. Mexico's peso currency was up 0.2 percent. In Chile, the central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate to 2.75 percent from 2.5 percent currently, within 11 months, according to a monthly poll of 47 analysts surveyed by the bank and published on Monday. The markets in Brazil, Latin America's largest, were closed for Carnival celebrations, as were Argentina's. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % change YTD % change MSCI Emerging 1153.86 0.96 -1.35 Markets MSCI LatAm 2966.37 0.48 4.39 Brazil Bovespa 80898.70 Closed 5.89 Mexico IPC 47893.09 0.2 -2.96 Chile IPSA 5605.57 1.02 0.74 Chile IGPA 28258.91 0.88 0.99 Argentina MerVal 30143.44 Closed 0.26 Colombia IGBC 11732.75 1.43 3.18 Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00 Currencies daily % change YTD % change Latest Brazil real 3.2935 Closed 0.60 Mexico peso 18.6805 0.13 5.45 Chile peso 599.8 0.92 2.48 Colombia peso 2906.78 1.02 2.59 Peru sol 3.263 0.40 -0.80 Argentina peso 19.9600 Closed -6.81 (interbank) Argentina peso 20.18 Closed -4.71 (parallel) (Reporting by Sheky Espejo and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)