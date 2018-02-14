FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 11:04 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm markets, currencies up on weaker U.S. dollar, higher oil prices

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Markets and currencies
across Latin America gained on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar
weakened and oil prices rose.
    However, markets in the region's biggest economy, Brazil,
remained closed for the third day due to Carnival celebrations.
    Shares of Mexico's America Movil, controlled by the family
of billionaire Carlos Slim, were up 4.26 percent after reporting
fourth-quarter earnings after market-close on Tuesday.
    Investors in Latin America's largest telecommunications
firm, the company with the biggest market capitalization on the
Mexico's main index, focused on 13 percent growth in earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA),
overlooking the quarterly loss.
    Shares of Mexican cement maker Cemex were also up, gaining
2.61 percent.
    The Mexican currency also firmed, up 0.48 percent in a day
of volatile trading to reach 18.56 pesos per U.S. dollar.
    The peso's gains were, in part, due to comments by Economy
Minister Ildefonso Guajardo indicating the government is willing
to have the NAFTA trade pact periodically revised, according to
analysts at Banco BASE.    
    In Argentina, drought in the heart of the country's Pampas
grains belt is likely to persist through the second half of
February, further reducing yields of soy and corn in the 2017-18
season, climate experts said on Wednesday.
    Meanwhile, the Argentine central bank held its benchmark
seven-day interbank lending rate at 27.25 percent on Wednesday,
the monetary authority said in a statement, amid an increase in
inflation expectations and "mixed signals" in prices so far this
year.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2145 GMT:
   
    
 Stock indexes            Latest   daily % change   YTD % change
                                                   
 MSCI Emerging            1185.33            1.79           2.32
 Markets                                           
 MSCI LatAm               3063.02             3.3            8.3
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa          83542.84            3.27           9.35
                                                   
 Mexico IPC              48400.75            0.99          -1.93
                                                   
 Chile IPSA               5560.38            1.09          -0.08
                                                   
 Chile IGPA              28025.03            0.87           0.16
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal        31551.31            4.67           4.94
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC           11732.34            1.43           3.18
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC            3933.34            0.79         211.39
                                                   
                                                                
 Currencies                        daily % change   YTD % change
                                                   
                           Latest                  
 Brazil real               3.2168            0.29           3.00
                                                   
 Mexico peso              18.5765            0.40           6.04
                                                   
 Chile peso                 594.9            0.35           3.32
                                                   
 Colombia peso            2866.65            1.21           4.02
                                                   
 Peru sol                   3.261            0.37          -0.74
                                                   
 Argentina peso           19.8850            0.48          -6.46
 (interbank)                                       
                                                   
 Argentina peso             19.91            1.61          -3.42
 (parallel)                                        
                                                   
 
 (Reporting by Skeky Espejo and David Alire Garcia; Editing by
Sandra Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
