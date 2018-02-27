EMERGING MARKETS-Latin America stocks, currencies fall broadly on Fed remarks

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Equities and currencies fell across Latin America on Tuesday after new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said his personal outlook for the U.S. economy had strengthened since December. In remarks to the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, newly appointed Powell added that recent data had increased his confidence that U.S. inflation will rise, fueling bets that the Fed could hike interest rates four times this year and sending the dollar higher against most major currencies. In Latin America, all major currencies except the Argentine peso fell against the dollar, and all major equities market sank along with Wall Street. Mexico, which is currently undergoing a sensitive round of North American Free Trade Agreement renegotiations, led losses. Mexico's benchmark IPC equities index was off 0.85 percent in morning trade, after falling more than 1 percent earlier, while the Mexican peso had fallen 0.67 against the dollar. Elsewhere in Latin America, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index was off 0.68 percent in afternoon trade, while Argentina's small and volatile Merval fell 1.31 percent. "Pretty much the market is going to be fluttering back and forth in both directions based on things (Powell) says today, so it doesn't surprise me too much," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas. "It's his first speech, and the market is already in a higher volatility phase." Mexican equities were also depressed as Mexican firms continue to report quarterly results that analysts consider sub par. Among the biggest losers on the IPC was Gentera SAB de CV , which specializes in credit products for low-income consumers, as the company missed fourth-quarter profit estimates due in part to higher-than-expected costs. Its shares fell 5.3 percent, posting their biggest intraday loss since October. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1832 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1212.14 -0.73 5.41 MSCI LatAm 3134.83 -0.83 11.77 Brazil Bovespa 87069.35 -0.67 13.96 Mexico IPC 48051.23 -0.85 -2.64 Chile IPSA 5635.91 -0.6 1.28 Chile IGPA 28280.76 -0.55 1.07 Argentina MerVal 32487.40 -1.31 8.06 Colombia IGBC 11756.68 -0.74 3.40 Venezuela IBC 4478.55 -8.82 -85.87 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.2405 -0.27 2.25 Mexico peso 18.7560 -0.36 5.03 Chile peso 591 -0.60 4.00 Colombia peso 2859 -0.70 4.30 Peru sol 3.252 -0.12 -0.46 Argentina peso 20.2200 -0.15 -8.01 (interbank) Argentina peso 20.23 0.69 -4.94 (parallel) 9 (Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Diane Craft)