FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
February 7, 2018 / 4:19 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities stabilize as Wall Street shakes rout

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Latin American equities markets
were steady or in the black across the region on Wednesday, as
traders showed cautious optimism after an equities rout on Wall
Street appeared to putter out.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index showed little
change, down 0.03 percent in afternoon trade, while Chile's
benchmark IPSA jumped 0.44 percent. 
    Among major regional equities markets, only Mexico's IPC
 was significantly in the red, falling 0.17 percent after
government data showed a contraction in investment in November.
    Argentina's small and volatile Merval index led
gains, popping 2.65 percent, due to optimism about the end of a
slide in major markets as well as an ongoing rally in local
energy stocks.
    "The U.S. market stopped sliding, and that helped the
Merval," said one Buenos Aires-based trader. "The recovery in
the short-term could last a few days."
    Among currency markets, the Chilean peso was the
major winner, jumping 0.87 percent after the central bank posted
a January trade surplus of $1.21 billion, up 7 percent from the
previous year as prices for key export copper improved.

    The Mexican and Argentine peso
currencies, as well as the Brazilian real, all slumped
fairly modestly, thanks to a strengthening global dollar.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1548 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets           1177,38       0,1      1,53
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      3087,77      0,29      8,87
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 83871,22     -0,03      9,78
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     49220,15     -0,17     -0,27
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      5722,62      0,44      2,84
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     28819,34      0,35      3,00
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               32462,50      2,65      7,97
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  11848,75      0,75      4,20
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                      0,00         0   -100,00
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3,2553     -0,33      1,78
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     18,6580     -0,31      5,58
                                                    
 Chile peso                        594,3      0,87      3,42
                                                    
 Colombia peso                    2827,6      0,04      5,46
 Peru sol                          3,241      0,09     -0,12
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      19,6200     -0,15     -5,20
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         19,83      0,30     -3,03
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Additional reporting by Walter
Bianchi in Buenos Aires; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.