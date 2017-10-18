EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso falls again amid uncertainty about NAFTA talks

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso slipped on Wednesday, continuing its volatile gyrations as talks to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deteriorate. The Mexican peso has seesawed as investors puzzle over what the contentious talks mean for the nation's future, dipping almost 0.5 percent on Wednesday. A day earlier, the United States, Canada and Mexico wrapped up the latest round of NAFTA renegotiations in Washington, D.C., trading barbs. "We think the (Mexican peso) could remain very volatile as the market continues to digest the results of the fourth round of NAFTA negotiations," Nomura analysts Mario Castro, David Wagner and Benito Berber wrote in a note to investors. The losses came after the peso rose about 1.5 percent on Wednesday on news that trade ministers from the United States, Canada and Mexico would extend a deadline to finish talks. The jump marked the currency's biggest one-day gain in about 4-1/2 months. Before its rebound, the peso had shed close to 5 percent this month on concerns that talks to revamp the 23-year-old North American trade accord could founder. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to leave the pact, crying foul over the United States' trade deficit with Mexico. Mexico's government is not worried about the movements in the country's peso, which have been orderly, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Wednesday. NAFTA is a critical pillar of the Mexican economy, which sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United States. Meanwhile, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index edged up 0.5 percent as investors remained cautious amid a corruption scandal that has embroiled President Michael Temer and could doom his market-friendly reforms. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 21:00 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,126.90 0.11 30.69 MSCI LatAm 2,952.59 0.73 26.14 Brazil Bovespa 76,591.09 0.51 27.17 Mexico IPC 49,938.98 -0.4 9.41 Chile IPSA 5,517.97 0.63 32.92 Chile IGPA 27,649.69 0.6 33.35 Argentina MerVal 26,213.15 -1.54 54.94 Colombia IGBC 11,012.49 -0.16 8.73 Venezuela IBC 559.96 -0.32 -98.23 (Reporting by Julia Love, Michael O'Boyle and Noe Torres; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)