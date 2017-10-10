EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso hits near five-month low on NAFTA jitters

(Recasts with peso at five-month low; updates prices) Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso weakened for a fifth straight trading day on Tuesday, slumping to a nearly five-month low, on concerns that talks between Mexico and the United States may fail to reach a new trade deal. Trade officials from Mexico, the United States and Canada meet on Wednesday in the Washington area for a fourth round of talks on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement. On the eve of the talks, U.S. President Donald Trump warned again in an interview with Forbes that he would like to scrap the treaty that created one of the world's biggest trade blocs. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce accused the Trump administration of making "poison-pill proposals" to sabotage NAFTA on Tuesday. Fears of increased U.S. protectionism have hit the Mexican peso particularly hard as the United States purchases over three-quarters of Mexico's exports. Mexican bank Base said in a report that the talks were now turning to issues such as wages and rules on where components need to be sourced "that could lead to disagreements between Mexico and the United States." The peso shed more than 0.8 percent to the weakest since mid-May. It has lost more than 3 percent in the last five sessions as concerns about NAFTA have increased. Meanwhile, the Chilean peso firmed sharply, helped by stronger copper prices. Stocks in Brazil's rebounded after two days of losses. Financial shares rose while shares in state-controlled oil company tracked oil prices higher. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2148 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,112.52 +1.10 +29.02 MSCI LatAm 2,965.44 +1.25 +26.69 Brazil Bovespa 76,897.21 +1.55 +27.68 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 49,982.94 -0.18 +9.51 Chile IPSA 5,477.32 -0.15 +31.94 Chile IGPA 27,401.87 -0.11 +32.16 Argentina MerVal 27,097.26 +1.24 +60.17 Colombia IGBC 11,065.50 +0.15 +9.26 Venezuela IBC 531.11 +0.65 -98.32 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.1833 +0.06 +2.07 Mexico peso 18.830 -0.82 +10.14 Chile peso 629.000 +0.68 +6.63 Colombia peso 2,957.000 -0.33 +1.51 Peru sol 3.264 +0.21 +4.60 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.420 +0.23 -8.87 Argentina peso (parallel) 17.810 +0.34 -5.56 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by James Dalgleish)