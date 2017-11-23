EMERGING MARKETS-Politics weigh on Chilean, Brazilian equities

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Equities markets across Latin America fell on Thursday amid light Thanksgiving trading, led by the blue-chip IPSA index in Chile, where investors are still jittery over a weak performance by conservatives in elections over the weekend. On Thursday, leftist Chilean presidential candidate Alejandro Guillier - who is competing in a tight runoff after coming in second in first-round elections on Sunday - said he was open to eliminating Chile's quasi-private pension fund system in favor of a state-run model. Additionally, workers at BHP Billiton Ltd's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's biggest, walked off the job temporarily, spooking investors in the mining-dependent country. The IPSA was off 1.27 percent in midafternoon trading. Brazil's Bovespa was down 0.72 percent as President Michel Temer continues to face difficulties pushing through a pension reform seen as key to shoring up the nation's fiscal health. On Wednesday night, the congressman in charge of drafting the reform presented a new version in an event at Temer's official residence. However, attendance was poorer that expected, which some analysts interpreted as a sign of relatively weak support for the measure. Among the poorly performing major constituents of the index was steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA , which was off 1.2 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1601 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1152.44 -0.37 34.14 MSCI LatAm 2811.31 -0.14 20.27 Brazil Bovespa 73979.88 -0.72 22.83 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 48219.39 0.05 5.64 Chile IPSA 5063.67 -1.27 21.98 Chile IGPA 25504.43 -1.19 23.01 Argentina MerVal 27092.33 -0.86 60.14 Colombia IGBC 10868.33 -0.09 7.31 Venezuela IBC 698.32 0.25 -97.80 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2333 0.02 0.49 Mexico peso 18.6030 0.22 11.51 Chile peso 635 -0.28 5.62 Colombia peso 2975.32 -0.08 0.88 Peru sol 3.236 0.00 5.50 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.4000 0.23 -8.76 Argentina peso (parallel) 18.1 0.22 -7.07 (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Jonathan Oatis)