EMERGING MARKETS-Politics weigh on Chilean, Brazilian equities
#Basic Materials
November 23, 2017 / 4:16 PM / a day ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Politics weigh on Chilean, Brazilian equities

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Equities markets across Latin
America fell on Thursday amid light Thanksgiving trading, led by
the blue-chip IPSA index in Chile, where investors are still
jittery over a weak performance by conservatives in elections
over the weekend.
    On Thursday, leftist Chilean presidential candidate
Alejandro Guillier - who is competing in a tight runoff after
coming in second in first-round elections on Sunday - said he
was open to eliminating Chile's quasi-private pension fund
system in favor of a state-run model.
    Additionally, workers at BHP Billiton Ltd's
Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's biggest, walked off
the job temporarily, spooking investors in the mining-dependent
country. The IPSA was off 1.27 percent in
midafternoon trading.
    Brazil's Bovespa was down 0.72 percent as President
Michel Temer continues to face difficulties pushing through a
pension reform seen as key to shoring up the nation's fiscal
health.
    On Wednesday night, the congressman in charge of drafting
the reform presented a new version in an event at Temer's
official residence. However, attendance was poorer that
expected, which some analysts interpreted as a sign of
relatively weak support for the measure.
    Among the poorly performing major constituents of the index
was steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA
, which was off 1.2 percent.
    
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1601 GMT:

 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets           1152.44     -0.37     34.14
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2811.31     -0.14     20.27
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 73979.88     -0.72     22.83
                                                    
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC             48219.39      0.05      5.64
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      5063.67     -1.27     21.98
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     25504.43     -1.19     23.01
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               27092.33     -0.86     60.14
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  10868.33     -0.09      7.31
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                    698.32      0.25    -97.80
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.2333      0.02      0.49
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     18.6030      0.22     11.51
                                                    
 Chile peso                          635     -0.28      5.62
                                                    
 Colombia peso                   2975.32     -0.08      0.88
 Peru sol                          3.236      0.00      5.50
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      17.4000      0.23     -8.76
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)          18.1      0.22     -7.07
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Gram Slattery
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
