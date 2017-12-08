FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Profit-taking lifts Mexican stocks, U.S wages boost peso
December 8, 2017 / 10:05 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Profit-taking lifts Mexican stocks, U.S wages boost peso

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Updates prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks rose on Friday,
as investors snapped up relatively cheap assets following two
consecutive sessions of  the bourse's leading index trading at
lows not seen since February.
    Mexico's S&P/BMV IPC ended Friday's session up 1.23
percent at 47,566.54 points. The peso strengthened
about 0.20 percent, after U.S. job growth posted solid gains in
November but wages rose less than expected.
    U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 228,000 jobs last month amid
broad gains in hiring as the distortions from the recent
hurricanes faded. Still, average hourly earnings rose 0.2
percent, less than the 0.3 percent consensus estimate.
    The figures left investors guessing over the pace of U.S.
interest rate hikes in coming months. Consistent signs of
strength in the labor market have been followed by mixed figures
on inflation, which remains stubbornly below the Federal
Reserve's target.
    A faster pace of rate hikes could reduce demand for
high-yielding assets in emerging markets. 
    Brazilian assets have seen patchy demand due to uncertainty
over President Michel Temer's ability to pass a plan to
streamline the social security system and trim government debt.
    That uncertainty drove the biggest daily loss on the real in
seven months on Thursday, but the currency found some support on
Friday after Temer agreed with congressional leaders to a Dec.
18 vote.
    The Brazilian real strengthened 0.08 percent, while
the benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.34 percent.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT:
    
 Stock                 Latest    daily % change  YTD % change
   indexes                                       
 MSCI Emerging         1111.32   0.98            27.63
 Markets                                         
                                                 
 MSCI LatAm            2710.39   0.65            15.05
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa        72731.84  0.34            20.76
                                                 
 Mexico S&P/BMV IPC    47566.54  1.23            4.21
                                                 
 Chile IPSA            4887.16   -0.02           17.72
                                                 
 Chile IGPA            24616.07  0.01            18.72
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal      26841.50  1.4             58.66
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC         10871.89  0.26            7.34
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC         1292.52   -3.19           -95.92
                                                 
                                                 
 Currencies            Latest    daily % change  YTD % change
 Brazil real           3.2913    0.08            -1.28
                                                 
 Mexico peso           18.9335   0.20            9.56
                                                 
 Chile peso            655.6     0.00            2.30
                                                 
 Colombia peso         3009      0.04            -0.25
                                                 
 Peru sol              3.235     0.00            5.53
                                                 
 Argentina peso        17.2750   -0.12           -8.10
 (interbank)                                     
                                                 
 Argentina peso        17.83     0.67            -5.66
 (parallel)                                      
                                                 
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
