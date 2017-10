Sept 19 (Reuters) - A selloff in the Mexican peso accelerated on Tuesday following reports of fires and major damages to buildings in Mexico City in the aftermath of a strong earthquake detected in the southern part of the country.

At 3:38 p.m. (2138 GMT), the Mexican currency was worth 17.8445 peso per U.S. dollar, 0.4 percent less than late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)