NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso extended gains on Tuesday and the Canadian dollar reached U.S. session highs versus the greenback after NAFTA trade ministers spoke of some progress in talks about the trade deal.

But they also said in a joint statement “significant conceptual gaps” existed between the parties and they called on all negotiators to find “creative ways” to bridge those gaps. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Susan Thomas)