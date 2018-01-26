EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks hit 10-yr high, rand roars on waning dollar

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Lifted by optimism about global growth and a weaker dollar, emerging markets enjoyed another stellar end to the week on Friday, with stocks hitting a 10-year peak while currencies soared and South Africa’s rand roared to a 2-1/2 year high.

MSCI’s emerging markets benchmark, up 0.4 percent on the day, is on track for a 3 percent rise since Monday in a seventh straight week of gains -- the longest such winning streak since October 2010. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 1.5 percent to a new record high as financial and property stocks pushed higher.

Lifted by a synchronised uptick in global growth, equity markets have been on a tear over the past year while a weaker dollar lifting commodity prices and weighing on borrowing costs has bolstered emerging economies.

But markets will keep a close eye on U.S. President Donald Trump’s appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos after he imposed tariffs on solar panels and washing machines, the first unilateral trade restrictions as part of a broader protectionist agenda.

In Davos, Trump will tell political leaders and chief executives later in the day that his administration will not tolerate intellectual property theft and trade abuses, according to a U.S. official.

“The revival of ‘America First’ is interesting to watch for markets,” said Jakob Christensen, head of EM research at Danske Bank.

“(Trump‘s) view on overall protectionism is an important theme and if he does reiterate something on the dollar it is also of huge interest to the markets,” he said, adding Asian manufacturing countries and Mexico were first in line to feel the pinch from protectionism.

Emerging currencies cheered the drop in the dollar, with the index hitting a three-year low.

South Africa’s rand strengthened 0.6 percent on the day and looks set for a second week of gains. Turkey’s lira gained 0.5 percent and was on track for its best week since last August. Firmer oil supported Russia’s rouble, helping the currency to its best week since October.

China’s yuan was set for its best week since September. The currency has gained 2.8 percent year-to-date, following a rise of about 6.8 percent against the dollar in 2017.

However, Brazil’s real weakened after Wednesday’s court decision to uphold the corruption conviction of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva brought more uncertainty for the October elections.

