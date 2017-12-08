EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira, bank stocks set for weekly gain

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Emerging stocks bounced on Friday, thanks to robust Chinese data and higher tech shares while the Turkish lira and shares headed for big weekly gains as some of the risks to the country’s banks appeared to recede.

A firmer dollar after the resolution of the U.S. debt ceiling issue and an upcoming Federal Reserve rate rise kept most emerging currencies flat to weaker on the day, with many investors on the sidelines before U.S. jobs data that could determine the tone of the Fed’s message next week.

Emerging currencies are broadly trading around two-week lows as per JPMorgan’s ELMI Plus index while MSCI’s emerging equity index rose 0.8 percent

The lira was flat but has risen two straight weeks, soothed by expectations of a big rate rise on Dec. 14, pledges of government support for banks and developments in the U.S. trial of an executive of a Turkish bank.

Turkish bank shares jumped 1 percent and are set for the biggest weekly gain since mid-July of almost 5 percent.

“People are expecting a more benign outcome for that (U.S. trial) story and that is part of the reason for the lira’s resilience,” said Societe Generale analyst Regis Chatellier, referring to earlier fears of U.S. fines on Turkish banks.

Politics was an issue also in South Africa where next week will be the final one before the election of a new leader for the ruling ANC party. But the rand reversed early losses to trade 0.6 percent higher versus the dollar, lifted also by hopes of a win for the business-friendly Cyril Ramaphosa.

Johannesburg-listed shares in retailer Steinhoff rose 11 percent after slumping 63 percent in the past two sessions .

The zloty showed little reaction to the removal of Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, but Hungary’s forint slipped to the lowest levels this year after inflation data indicated there was little chance the central bank would modify its ultra-dovish stance

Emerging local currency debt yields are at one-week highs on the GBI-EM index on average and well off the sub-6 percent level touched in September.

JPMorgan said inflows to emerging bond funds picked up further in the past week to $2 billion, the highest since June.

But while analysts expect 2018 to be another strong year for emerging markets, Chatellier said valuations were starting to look pricey especially on dollar debt.

“Fundamentals are going the right way in EM but we will start next year with tight valuations. So for dedicated EM debt funds it’s going to be difficult to generate returns,”he said.

"The good stories all tend to be overpriced." For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2017, see tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2017, see tmsnrt.rs/2dZbdP5

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Toby Chopra)