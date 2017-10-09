FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish dollar bonds fall due to visa spat with United States
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2017 / 7:48 AM / 9 days ago

Turkish dollar bonds fall due to visa spat with United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Turkish dollar bonds fell on Monday across the curve after the United States and Ankara mutually scaled back visa services in a fresh sign of deteriorating relations between the NATO allies.

Prices on issues maturing in 2030 and 2036 tumbled 0.8 and 1.0 cent respectively to the lowest since mid-July, according to Tradeweb data.

Turkey’s portion of the main index for sovereign dollar bonds, the EMBI Global, widened 9 bps to its highest since end-September.

Turkish credit default swaps inched up 2 basis points to 177 bps, according to IHS Markit, a level last seen on Oct. 4.

Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Nigel Stephenson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.