Emerson Electric sees FY18 profit rising 4-12 pct
November 7, 2017 / 12:08 PM / a day ago

Emerson Electric sees FY18 profit rising 4-12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co forecast its fiscal 2018 adjusted profit per share to rise 4 percent to 12 percent, helped partly by stabilizing demand from the oil and gas industry.

Emerson said adjusted net earnings per share for fiscal year ending September are expected to be $2.75-$2.95, compared with $2.64 in fiscal 2017.

The company expects underlying sales, excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, to increase 4-6 percent. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

