Abu Dhabi airport closes Terminal 2, re-distributes flights

FILE PHOTO: Etihad Airways Airbus A340-600 plane is seen parked at Abu Dhabi International Airport in United Arab Emirates, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi International Airport, the base of Etihad Airways, said on Monday it was closing one of its three terminals, Terminal 2, with flights moving to Terminal 1.

The closure was not related to the coronavirus outbreak, an airport spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Airlines operating from Terminal 2 have included Biman Bangladesh, Pakistan’s AirBlue and Sudan Airways. Etihad operates from Terminal 3.

Most flights are to eventually move to the 10.8 billion dirham ($2.94 billion) Midfield Terminal that has been plagued by delays and had been scheduled to open in 2017.

Global airlines have been battered by the coronavirus outbreak that has depressed travel, resulting in a raft of flight cancellations around the world.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)