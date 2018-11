Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/Files

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The state petroleum producers of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi on Monday signed a “strategic framework agreement” to invest in natural gas exploration and liquefied natural gas ventures.

The heads of Saudi Aramco and ADNOC signed the agreement at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi.