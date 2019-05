FILE PHOTO: General view of the ADNOC headquarters (L) and Emirates Towers (R) are seen in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Wednesday that it has launched the second exploration bid round for five new oil and gas blocks.

The bidding will be for both conventional and unconventional resources, and the successful bidders will enter into agreements granting them exploration rights, ADNOC said in a statement. The new blocks are three offshore and two onshore.