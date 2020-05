FILE PHOTO: Emirates Airline Boeing 777-300ER planes are seen at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, reported a 21% increase in full year profit on Sunday.

The Dubai state carrier made 1 billion dirhams ($287.5 million) in the 12 months to March 31, compared to 871 million dirhams a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6.1% to 92 billion dirham.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)