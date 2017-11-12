FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Airbus to buy back some A380s in new Emirates deal -sources
November 12, 2017 / 6:02 AM / a day ago

AIRSHOW-Airbus to buy back some A380s in new Emirates deal -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Airbus will have to buy back or find new homes for some of the older A380s currently operated by Dubai’s Emirates as it finalises a deal to sell new superjumbos to the Gulf carrier, industry sources said on Sunday.

The European planemaker is expected to announce an order for some 36-38 A380 superjumbos at the opening of the Dubai Airshow later on Sunday.

“A few trade-ins will be involved,” a person familiar with the matter said.

An Airbus spokesman said, “We do not comment on our contractual agreements”.

Asked at a news conference on the launch of a new first-class cabin whether Emirates would place an A380 order at the show, Emirates president Tim Clark said, “maybe, maybe not”. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Saeed Azhar)

