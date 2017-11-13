FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-Air Arabia leases six Airbus A321neos from Air Lease Corp
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
Business
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
New BP range means half of Americans have hypertension
Health
New BP range means half of Americans have hypertension
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
November 13, 2017 / 11:04 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

AIRSHOW-Air Arabia leases six Airbus A321neos from Air Lease Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Air Arabia, the United Arab Emirates’ only listed airline, announced on Monday a leasing agreement for six Airbus A321neo long-range jets from U.S.-based Air Lease Corp at the Dubai Airshow.

The aircraft, powered by CFM International engines, will be delivered from 2019, Air Arabia Chief Executive Adel Ali said.

The 215-seat, long-range jets will be used on high density routes, and could be used to launch new routes in Asia, including to cities in China, Malaysia, Thailand.

It is the first time Air Arabia has added newer model A320 family jets to its fleet. Its current fleet is all Airbus jets. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Arnold and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.