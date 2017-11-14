FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Emirates believes Airbus can guarantee development of A380 programme
November 14, 2017 / 5:25 AM / a day ago

AIRSHOW-Emirates believes Airbus can guarantee development of A380 programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Emirates believes Airbus can meet demands from the airline’s owner, the Dubai government, for the European planemaker to guarantee development of the superjumbo A380 programme.

“I am sure that if we get closer to a further order, the Airbus board will make that undertaking,” airline President Tim Clark told reporters on Tuesday at the Dubai Airshow.

An anticipated order for A380 superjumbos worth $16 billion failed to materialise at the last moment on Sunday, forcing Emirates and Airbus into further talks to finalise a deal.

Clark declined to speculate when a deal might be reached. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Arnold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
