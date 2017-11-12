FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Azerbaijan Airlines orders five Boeing 787 Dreamliners
November 12, 2017 / 10:22 AM / Updated a day ago

AIRSHOW-Azerbaijan Airlines orders five Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan Airlines President Jahangir Askerov announced an order for five Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jets at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

The airline has also agreed to order two wide-body freighters from the U.S. planemaker.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & Chief Executive Kevin McAllister said at a news conference a decision would be made at a later date on whether the Central Asian carrier opts for the 747 or 777 freighter.

The total value of the deal at current list prices, which also includes a landing gear maintenance agreement, is valued at around 1.9 billion dollars, a Boeing executive said.

Azerbaijan Airlines at present has two 787-8s in its fleet. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

