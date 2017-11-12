FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Emirates places provisional order for 40 Boeing 787-10
November 12, 2017 / 9:47 AM / a day ago

AIRSHOW-Emirates places provisional order for 40 Boeing 787-10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emirates unveiled a provisional order for 40 Boeing 787-10 jetliners, worth $12.5 billion at list prices, at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Emirates chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, said the carrier had chosen the latest version of Boeing’s mid-sized wide-body jet after comparing it with the Airbus A350.

Deliveries will start in 2022, he added.

Reuters earlier reported that Boeing was close to clinching a deal for around 40 of the 787-10 jets.

Reporting by Tim Hepher

