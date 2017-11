DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Avaiation Lease and Finance Company (ALAFCO) on Monday announced it was exercising options for 20 Boeing 737-8 MAX jets at the Dubai Airshow.

The order, first announced at the Paris air show in June, is valued at $2.2 billion at list prices.

The aircraft will start being delivered from 2020, Boeing Commercial Airplanes sales chief Ihssane Mounir said at a news conference. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell. Editing by Jane Merriman)