United States discussing sale of F-35s to partner nations, U.S. official says in UAE
November 10, 2017 / 1:49 PM / a day ago

United States discussing sale of F-35s to partner nations, U.S. official says in UAE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The United States is in talks to sell F35 fighter jets to partner nations, a senior U.S. military official said during a visit to the United Arab Emirates, without giving details.

U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Stephen Wilson was responding to a reporter's question about the possibility of selling advanced jets to the UAE.

The F-35 is made by Lockheed Martin Corp, with companies including Northrop Grumman Corp, United Technologies Corp's Pratt & Whitney and BAE Systems Plc also involved. (Reporting by Noah Browning; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
