Flydubai near deal to order 175 boeing 737 MAX - sources

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Dubai-based budget carrier, flydubai, is nearing a deal to order 175 Boeing 737 MAX jets, sources familiar with the matter said. The airline, flydubai, is expected to hold a news conference at Dubai Airshow at 1200 UAE time (0800 GMT).

Boeing and flydubai declined to comment.

Reuters reported on Sunday citing sources that flydubai, which along with long-haul cousin Emirates is owned by the government of Dubai, is in contact with Airbus and Boeing about a potential new order for up to 175 passenger jets.

The carrier’s current fleet are all Boeing jets. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Tim Hepher, Editing by Sylvia Westall; Writing by Saeed Azhar)