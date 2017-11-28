MOVES-UAE's Al Hilal Bank hires two former NBAD bankers

ABU DHABI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based Islamic lender, Al Hilal Bank, said on Tuesday it appointed two senior bankers who earlier worked at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

Sebastian Frederiks is the new head of global markets & financial institutions and Wael Alashqar is the new head of financial institutions, Middle East & North Africa (Mena) at Al Hilal, the bank said in a statement.

Prior to joining Al Hilal, Frederiks held several positions at NBAD including managing director-head of non-bank financial institutions & global liquidity sales. Alashqar worked for 10 years in the financial institutions group at NBAD. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Saeed Azhar)