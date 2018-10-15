FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 6:26 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

British academic charged with spying charges in UAE

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A British academic has been charged for spying in the United Arab Emirates, UAE authorities said on Monday, five months after he was arrested at the end of a study trip.

Matthew Hedges, a 31-year-old doctoral student at Durham University, was arrested on May 5 at Dubai airport after a two-week visit and has been kept in solitary confinement since then, his wife Daniela Tejada said last week.

“The Attorney General of United Arab Emirates ... confirmed today that Mr. Matthew Hedges, a British Citizen, has been charged with spying for and on behalf of a foreign State, jeopardizing the military, economy and political security of the UAE,” the government said in a statement.

Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, additional reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
