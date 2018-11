British academic Matthew Hedges, who has been jailed for spying in the UAE, is seen in this undated photo supplied by his wife Daniela Tejada. Photo supplied on November 23, 2018. Daniele Tajada/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates freed British academic Matthew Hedges, sentenced to life in prison for spying, after he received a presidential pardon, a UAE official said on Monday.

It was unclear when Hedges will leave the Gulf Arab state.