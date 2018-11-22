Wife of British academic jailed in UAE says: free my husband

LONDON (Reuters) - The wife of a British academic who was jailed by a UAE court on spying charges called on the Emirati authorities on Thursday to review the life sentence and free her husband.

Academic Matthew Hedges was sentenced to life in prison on charges of spying for the British government on Wednesday in a move described as deeply disappointing by Prime Minister Theresa May.

“Matt is innocent,” Hedges’ wife, Daniela Tejada, told Reuters. “Handing a life sentence to an innocent researcher who held the UAE in high regard speaks volumes about their lack of tolerance and respect for human life.”

“They must review their sentence and release my husband who has already had more than six months taken away from us,” Tejada said.