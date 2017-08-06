FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investigators say Emirates Boeing plane in 2016 crash had no mechanical faults -report
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 6, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 2 months ago

Investigators say Emirates Boeing plane in 2016 crash had no mechanical faults -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - UAE investigators looking into the cause of the 2016 Emirates crash at Dubai International Airport have found no mechanical issues with the aircraft prior to the incident.

Investigators were “working to determine and analyze the human performance factors that influenced flight crew actions during the landing and attempted go-around”, a United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation Authority report said on Sunday.

The Aug. 3, 2016 crash was the first major incident in Emirates’ more-than-30-year history. All 300 passengers and crew safely evacuated the jet but a firefighter died tackling flames after the Boeing 777-300, caught fire after skidding along the Dubai airport runway on its fuselage. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.