Flights grounded at Dubai airport after drone activity: Sky News

(Reuters) - Flights at the Dubai International Airport in United Arab Emirates were being grounded following reports of unauthorized drone activity, Sky News reported on Friday.

Dubai airport, which handled 89.1 million passengers in 2018, is the world’s busiest airport for international travelers.

People took to Twitter to complain about the flight delays. “Stuck for ages at Dubai airport runway unable to taxi as unauthorized drones have entered the airspace here and all takeoffs have been grounded!” Twitter user @anushwij wrote.

Drone threats to commercial air traffic had hit operations at London’s second busiest airport, Gatwick Airport, in December when drones were sighted on three consecutive days.

Last month, 43 flights to New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport were required to hold after drone sightings at a nearby airport, while nine flights were diverted.