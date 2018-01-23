FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Money News
January 23, 2018 / 10:10 AM / a day ago

UAE's NPCC wins $327 million contract from ONGC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) on Tuesday said it won a $327 contract from India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC.NS) to build offshore infrastructure on the west coast of the Asian country.

    NPCC, majority owned by Abu Dhabi’s General Holding Corp (Senaat), is an engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) contractor, having won several contracts from ONGC in the past.

    The contract includes survey, design and installation of five oil well platforms, pipelines and cables as well as commissioning services at the ONGC’s Ratna field on the west coast of India, a statement from NPCC said.

    Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing byxxx

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.