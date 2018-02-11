FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 11, 2018 / 10:37 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

New $1 bln Abu Dhabi chemicals facility to boost manufacturing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Shaheen Chem Investment LLC, owned by investors from the United Arab Emirates and Oman, will build a new chemical complex with an investment of 4 billion dirhams ($1.08 billion) in Abu Dhabi, boosting the chemical manufacturing sector in the UAE.

Shaheen Chem Investment signed an agreement with the Khalifa Industrial Zone of Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) to lease land for the complex, a statement from Kizad said on Sunday.

The new facility will supply raw material for some of the UAE’s major industrial firms including Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the statement said. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Saeed Azhar)

